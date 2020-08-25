STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Buying power cheaper than generating: TS Genco

These days it is economical to buy power rather than generating it, therefore, TS Genco has reduced its power generation and Discoms are buying it from open markets.

Published: 25th August 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

For representational purposes (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: These days it is economical to buy power rather than generating it, therefore, TS Genco has reduced its power generation and Discoms are buying it from open markets. The power demand in the State is not very high as of now due to good monsoon. The Genco recently reduced power generation in Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS), Kakatiya Thermal Power Station (KTPP) and Singareni thermal plants.

However, with the stoppage of power production at Srisailam due to fire accident, the officials are yet to increase the thermal power generation. “As it is cheaper to buy power in the open market, we have increased the power purchases slightly, instead of increasing power production at thermal plants,” a Genco official told Express on Tuesday.

The reason being that the demand for power is not high, it is just 170 million units per day now. “So we are managing by increasing the purchases. Buying power is cheaper,” the official source explained. 
While the contribution from Central Generation Stations (CGSs) and purchases were just 31.28 million units on August 16, the power demand in the State was 115 million units.

However, with the stoppage of power generation at Srisailam, the power from CGSs and purchases touched 79.28 million units on Sunday. The demand for power in the State on Sunday was 176.16 million units.“Real time market provides an opportunity to Discoms to efficiently balance the demand at just one hour notice at competitive prices,” said sources in Indian Energy Exchange.  While the power available in open market exchanges are priced at just `2.47 per unit, the Genco generated thermal power costs `6 to `7 per unit. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TS Genco buying power
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp