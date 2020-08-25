Medical JAC warns Telangana government of drastic steps, if demands not met in two days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Medical Joint Action Committee (MJAC), on Monday, announced that in case the government doesn’t lay out a proper plan of action to safeguard the lives of healthcare workers by providing quarantine leaves, treatment facilities and designated ex-gratia, they will take drastic measure in two days.At a press conference, doctors associations ranging from senior residency to senior government doctors, JUDA, IMA, HRDA and nurses association, spoke on the lack of safety cushion for healthcare workers.

“Six months on, there is still no clarity on where an infected ANM, paramedic or lab technician has to go for treatment. The government must issue a G.O which impanels certain government and private hospitals to provide free treatment to healthcare workers,” said Dr B Ramesh, Medical JAC Chairman.They demanded proper quarantine leave. As part of this, a seven-day break should be given after seven days of duty to ensure anyone infected could be detected at the earliest without infecting others.

Although a G.O has come for implementing the same from DME office, the doctors and nurses JAC alleged that several superintendents and the principal did not follow it, which led to increase in the number of cases. They are also demanding a foolproof policy on compensation for the deceased healthcare workers, in addition to the Centre’s `50 lakh insurance cover. As part of the week-long protests, the doctors plan to observe two minutes of silence for Covid-19 martyrs, wear black badges and hold a candlelight rally.