STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Restoration of four damaged units of  hydroelectric power station on Krishna river may take months

With the fire mishap resulting in loss of around 10 million units of hydel power in Srisailam, the hydel power generation in the State dropped to 21 million units on Sunday.

Published: 25th August 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It may take several months for restoration of four of the six units of the hydro electric power station on Krishna river bank at Srisailam, which were damaged in the ravaging fire that broke out on the night of August 20, killing nine employees. “If the turbines and generators are damaged, it will take time as they have to be imported from Japan,” TS Transco and Genco Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao told Express. Two units are in good condition as they have not suffered any damage and power generation could be resumed in the next 15 days.

“According to our preliminary assessment, the first and second units are in good condition. We are planning to restart power generation in the next 15 days,” he said. “The officials are still assessing the condition of the four badly-damaged units. The delay in assessment is due to the heat in the plant. There is still heat in the underground plant and the employees are unable to go to some units even after four days. We will come to know about the condition of these four units by Tuesday.”

“Once the assessment is completed, we will come to know whether there is any need to import equipment or we can repair them locally. If the repairs are done with locally available materials, then the power generation may start in the four units within a month. If there is a need to import Hitachi equipment, it would take some months to restore the power generation,” a Genco official said.

With the fire mishap resulting in loss of around 10 million units of hydel power in Srisailam, the hydel power generation in the State dropped to 21 million units on Sunday. The hydel power generation touched a maximum of 28.9 million units on August 20. At present, the hydel power is being generated at Nagarjuna Sagar and Jurala. “The power generation at NSP on Tuesday was around 750 MW,” sources said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hydroelectric power Krishna river bank
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp