STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-positive postman infects 110 villagers in Telangana's Wanaparthy district

While the incident triggered panic, the health officials are taking steps to prevent further spread of virus in the village.

Published: 27th August 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A postman  became a super-spreader of COVID-19 at a village in Wanaparthy district of Telangana. In a span of six days, he infected about 110 people after visiting various houses to distribute pension amounts.

The incident took place in Chinnambavi village where more than 2,500 people reside. "The incident came to our notice on the 20th of this month, when a sudden spike in cases was noticed. On investigation, we found a common primary contact — the postman. We immediately started house-to-house surveillance and isolated and tested all suspected cases," said Dr A Srinivasulu, District Medical and Health Officer, Wanaparthy.

While the incident triggered panic, the health officials are taking steps to prevent further spread of virus in the village.

Meanwhile, officials said that all the infected villagers were largely asymptomatic and were having fewer symptoms. "Most of them are under home isolation and a few who do not have proper facilities at home are isolated at a government school. We are distributing essential items and home isolation kits to ensure no one is inconvenienced and also to ensure they do not step out, in order to prevent further spread of the virus," the doctor added.

To the relief of Health Department, just three fresh new cases were detected on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Wanaparthy district, which has 21 active containment zones, reported 337 cases in just one week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Wanaparthy district super spreader Telangana postman COVID
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp