COVID-positive postman infects 110 villagers in Telangana's Wanaparthy district

HYDERABAD: A postman became a super-spreader of COVID-19 at a village in Wanaparthy district of Telangana. In a span of six days, he infected about 110 people after visiting various houses to distribute pension amounts.

The incident took place in Chinnambavi village where more than 2,500 people reside. "The incident came to our notice on the 20th of this month, when a sudden spike in cases was noticed. On investigation, we found a common primary contact — the postman. We immediately started house-to-house surveillance and isolated and tested all suspected cases," said Dr A Srinivasulu, District Medical and Health Officer, Wanaparthy.

While the incident triggered panic, the health officials are taking steps to prevent further spread of virus in the village.

Meanwhile, officials said that all the infected villagers were largely asymptomatic and were having fewer symptoms. "Most of them are under home isolation and a few who do not have proper facilities at home are isolated at a government school. We are distributing essential items and home isolation kits to ensure no one is inconvenienced and also to ensure they do not step out, in order to prevent further spread of the virus," the doctor added.

To the relief of Health Department, just three fresh new cases were detected on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Wanaparthy district, which has 21 active containment zones, reported 337 cases in just one week.