Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay urges MoS, Power to probe Srisailam hydel station fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay urged the Minister of State for Power, New & Renewable Energy (IC) Raj Kumar Singh to direct the Central Electricity Authority to constitute a team comprising experts from the field of hydel power generation, fire protection engineering, fire hazard assessment, and related disciplines, to thoroughly investigate the fire incident which occurred at the Srisailam Hydel Power Station and killed nine employees including five engineers. The Karimnagar MP called on Raj Kumar Singh on Friday at Delhi.

In an open letter to the Ministry of Power, Sanjay alleged that there was no up-gradation of safety provisions even after two flooding incidents in 1998 and 2009. Holding the State government responsible for the incident, he said, “The Telangana government has not been paying the dues to Transco.

Thus, Transco was unable to pay dues to Genco and due to lack of funds, Genco could not address the safety concerns.” Listing the alleged lapses, he said, “There was no fire alarm alert even after the fire broke out. There was no smoke, heat or fire detectors. No fire hazard risk assessment was carried out. No emergency training was organized for the employees. There was no emergency lighting and provisions for standby power.”