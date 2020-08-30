TITA Rural Sports Hub to be build in Telangana's Narayanpet district soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to promote sports in rural areas and to identify talented youth, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) announced the launch of TITA Rural Sports Hub. TITA president Sundeep Makthala said that the hub would provide and upgrade sports infrastructure at government schools in Narayanpet district on a pilot basis. The programme will be extended across the State in a phased manner.

Makthala said they would train students and encourage them to participate in various State, National and International level competitions.As part of this initiative, facilities will be provided to promote cricket, badminton, basketball, and other sports. As part of the plan, Narayanpet Collector Harichandana directed DEO Ravindar to inspect Narayanpet Boys High School and Makthal Boys High School. The team visited the schools which have four-acre ground and one-acre area respectively.