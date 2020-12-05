STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC results: TRS to focus on BJP's 'anti-farmer’ and ‘anti-labour’ policies

TRS president and Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao has already announced that he would organise a conclave in the second week of December in Hyderabad with non-BJP parties.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:42 AM

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy speaks after BJP’s win in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Bharatiya Janata Party administering a second major shock to the ruling TRS, the pink party is all set to attack the BJP in the coming days. In other words, the Congress is no longer a target. After the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll, the BJP sent a strong message that it was emerging as an alternative to TRS in the State, be it in rural or urban areas.

The Congress has almost been wiped out in the GHMC polls, securing only two seats. With this, the TRS will now target the BJP, especially the Narendra Modi government’s anti-farmer and anti-labour policies in the coming days.

TRS president and Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao has already announced that he would organise a conclave in the second week of December in Hyderabad with non-BJP parties. Rao has been in touch with leaders of various regional parties.

In keeping with this, TRS leaders are already adopting resolutions in general body meetings of local bodies opposing the “anti-farmer” policies of the Modi government. 

The TRS has also extended its support to the recent all-India strike. In future, the TRS may also work together even with the Left parties in order to garner support of government employees. 

The CM may expedite his plans and launch a tirade against the BJP in the coming days to arrest the growth of the saffron party in the Telangana. This might usher in new political alignments in the State. Several important leaders from Congress and other parties may be inducted into the TRS in the coming days. The target before the TRS now is to achieve a hat-trick in the Assembly elections.

