Resume land registrations using old system: Telangana High Court

When the AG sought some time for filing counter affidavit, the bench extended the interim order and posted the matter to December 10 for further hearing.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that it has not issued interim orders for stoppage of registrations of non-agricultural properties, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday suggested to the State government to go ahead with registrations of such properties as per the old procedure. The court also said that such registrations are subject to outcome of the present batch petitions challenging the State government’s decision, seeking Aadhaar, caste and family details to be uploaded on Dharani portal with regard non-agricultural properties. 

While extending the interim order not to seek Aadhaar and other details for updation of land records on Dharani portal till December 10, the Court directed the State government to file its counter affidavit in the interim applications filed by the petitioners regarding the GOs 57, 213 and 227 issued on December 3 and 7 this year for mutation of property through Dharani portal as per the Rules of Telangana Municipalities Act, Panchayat Raj Act and GHMC Act.  

When the batch petitions came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, senior advocate D Prakash Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the court that the State government has issued GO 102 dated September 7, 2020 for stoppage of all registrations pertaining to non-agricultural properties prior to the interim order passed by the court on November 3.

In the interim order, the State was directed not to insist the land owners for details of Aadhaar, caste and family members to be uploaded on Dharani portal with regard to non-agricultural lands until further orders of the court. Replying to a query from the bench regarding the safety and security of the massive data collected for Dharani, Advocate General BS Prasad submitted that the government is taking all precautionary measures to ensure its safety. When the AG sought some time for filing counter affidavit, the bench extended the interim order and posted the matter to December 10 for further hearing.

