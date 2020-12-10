Foundation stone laid for Siddipet IT Tower

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Telangana government's efforts to expand the information technology to tier-two cities, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday laid foundation for IT tower in Siddipet, the district headquarters town.

Four companies, Zolon, Visan, Ebroads and Setwin expressed the interest today to open their shops in the proposed IT tower.

The IT tower will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore and is expected to provide employment to around 2,000 persons.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Telangana Bhavan, TRS Siddipet Assembly segment office, today. The Chief Minister is participating in various programmes in Siddipet and he is scheduled to address the public later in the day.

