Woman files plaint over triple talaq

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman from Hyderabad has written to the Minister of External Affairs asking for justice, alleging that her former husband, a Somalian man named Abdi Wali Ahmad, having US citizenship, gave her triple talaq over a phone call without providing any reasoning. In her letter to Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, she wrote, “I was married to Abdi Wali Ahmed, a Somalia national having a USA Citizenship on Jan 25, 2015 while he was studying in Hyderabad.

The nikkah was performed by a qazi as per Islamic laws and registered with he Telangana Wakf Board. Since then, he would visit Hyderabad every six months and we would stay in a rented house in Tolichowki and Malakpet. He last visited in February, 2020, then went to meet his mother Mrs Maryam, stayed with her until the lockdown ended and later proceeded to Boston, USA.

After reaching Boston he was in touch with me and would send me money for my daily needs.” The woman further said that suddenly on October 7, 2020, Ahmed called on her father Mohd Fareed and pronounced talaq thrice without giving any reason for doing so and since then, he had not been in touch with her and had blocked all her numbers. “Hence, I request you to interfere in this matter and help me get justice.”

MIL, SIL promised help but backed out I tried to reach out to my mother-in-law Maryam, who lives in Dubai, UAE, and my sister-in-law Malyun who lives in London, United Kingdom. First they assured to help me, but later they also blocked my numbers