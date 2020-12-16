Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation approves civic projects worth Rs 94 crore

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Council has approved several developmental projects in the city, which are to be taken up an estimated cost Rs 93.95 crore. A Council meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin, Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar and Corporators were also present at the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Gunda Prakash Rao said that an action plan was being formulated to turn Warangal into a tourist hub and spiritual centre.

"The Rangasamudram will be developed into a tourist destination, and the beautification of Chinna Waddepally tank will also be taken up," he said. He added that the State government has sanctioned `25 crore for repairing roads and drains that were damaged in the recent floods.

The Council passed a resolution to hike the pay of outsourcing employees to Rs 17,500. It was also decided to permit all the Corporators of the GWMC, including co-option members, to allot developmental works worth `5 lakh on a nomination basis in their respective divisions.