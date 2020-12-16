Singareni Collieries Company's dumper van mows down 45-year-old man in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Tension prevailed at the SCCL opencast sector-II office, located in Gaddiganipally village of Bhuapalpally mandal, after a group of villagers barged into the office and damaged furniture, vehicles and equipment, following the death of a 45-year-old man on Tuesday. The 45-year-old man was crushed to death by an SCCL coal-loaded dumper vehicle, in the wee hours of Tuesday, when he was en route a nearby forest to collect twigs.

The deceased person has been identified as Jella Lingaiah, a resident of the same village. According to sources, soon after the villagers learnt about the mishap, they rushed to the Singareni opencast sector- II office and vandalised it.

The family members of the deceased person, along with their relatives and villagers, staged a protest in front of the office, demanding justice for Lingaiah. On receiving information about the protest, local police rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. However, the villagers paid no heed to the cops and continued their agitation.

Speaking to Express, Bhuapalpally inspector S Vasudeva Rao said that the villagers were, as of Tuesday evening, continuing the agitation. Singareni authorities too reached the spot and held talks with the family members of Lingaiah, and the villagers. Vasudeva Rao said that a case has been registered and the investigation is going on. The deceased person’s body has been shifted to Parkal Government Hospital for autopsy, he added.