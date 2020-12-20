STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Father, son killed in car accident at Kothur

The Hyundai Magna i20 car in which they were travelling, crashed into an oil tanker resulting in the accident

Published: 20th December 2020 08:59 AM

Road accident

A case has been registered against Kalyan, said M Bhoopal Sridhar, Inspector Kothur police station. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 46-year-old man Karanam Kalyan Chakravarthi and his father Karanam Satyanarayana (75) died and three other family members received severe injuries in an accident at Kothur in Rangareddy district on the Bengaluru Highway. 

The Hyundai Magna i20 car in which they were travelling, crashed into an oil tanker resulting in the accident.

The victims belong to Saidabad in the city and were returning home after having darshan at Tirupati. Police suspect that Kalyan, who was behind the wheel, was going over the speed limit. 

Fatigue due to continuous driving could also be another reason, said police.

A case has been registered against Kalyan, said M Bhoopal Sridhar, Inspector Kothur police station. 

Their car has three pending challans generated in the past for speeding and dangerous driving. The family went to Tirupati four days ago and started home on Friday evening.

Around 2.30 am on Saturday, after crossing Kothur town, they were nearing the Timmapur T junction. 

At the same time, an oil tanker coming from Adilabad was taking a U turn on the highway to go towards Timmapur. 

As the tanker was still taking the U turn, the car crashed into it.

