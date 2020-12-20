Telangana High Court modifies SOP for civil, criminal cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has made it clear to the district judiciary that in criminal cases, the presiding officer concerned should proceed in accordance with the law and pass consequential orders if the accused does not appear or is not represented by a counsel on his behalf to dispense with their attendance whenever summons are served on them.

Similarly in civil cases, the presiding officers should act accordingly if the respondents or defendants or their counsel remained absent without representation despite summons or notices being served on them.

In this regard, High Court Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy on Saturday issued a notification modifying the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued earlier for the district judiciary in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

In June this year, the High Court, in the SOP issued for the district judiciary, had stated that no coercive steps should be taken, ex parte orders passed, or warrants issued against the party or witnesses in the absence of any representation and the matters be liberally adjourned Presiding officers are not expected to pass adverse orders in case if the party or advocate concerned fails to attend the court.

​In criminal cases, the presence of the accused shall be dispensed with and the courts shall not issue non-bailable warrants (NBWs).

No coercive steps against party, witnesses’

In June this year, the High Court, in the SOP issued for district judiciary, had stated that no coercive steps should be taken, ex parte orders passed, or warrants issued against the party or witnesses in the absence of any representation and the matters be liberally adjourned.