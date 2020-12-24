Petitioners seek to finish election to AP Mahesh Bank

By Express News Service

Aggrieved with the stoppage of counting of votes process in the elections held to the office of board of directors of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd, Hyderabad on December 20 this year, some contesting candidates on Wednesday approached the Telangana High Court with a plea to direct the returning officer (RO) concerned to complete the counting and to declare the result.

The judge said he would hear the case on Thursday. The RO suddenly stopped the counting after receiving instructions from superior officers. It appears the authorities concerned are under some influence, they alleged.