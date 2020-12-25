STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police take three into custody in acid attack case on woman

The victim, who sustained burns on her face, has been admitted to a private hospital in Nizamabad for treatment.

Acid Attack

Image for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL/NIZAMABAD: A day after a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid at Thimmapur thanda in Jagtial district on Wednesday, police took three suspects into custody in the case. SP Ch Sindhu Sharma told Express that the motive for the acid attack has not been ascertained yet. 

The victim, who sustained burns on her face, has been admitted to a private hospital in Nizamabad for treatment. Speaking to the media at the hospital on Thursday, the victim said she was attacked by an unidentified person, who was wearing a helmet and a mask. “He threw acid at me and disappeared within seconds,” she said.

The 24-year-old woman’s husband had died only recently. She said that a few of her relatives were not in good terms with him when he was alive. “My husband’s sister’s family had once threatened us. They had said they would kill us.”

Narrating the harrowing experience, she said, “I was on my way from Metpally with my sister’s family. We got to Thimmapur in an auto. Once we got out, a man came out from behind a tree on the roadside. He had a glass filled with liquid in his hand. Soon, he walked towards me and threw the liquid on my face, and disappeared.”  

It is learnt that the State government would bear all the expenses of her treatment at the hospital. The hospital has been directed to provided quality treatment to the victim. MLC Kavitha, who directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits, enquired about the victim’s condition on Thursday.

BJP State committee member Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta visited the victim at the hospital, and offered her Rs 10,000 for medical expenses. He added that he would support the victim and her family no matter what the cost.

