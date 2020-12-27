Blood donation by 40 TS NPDCL employees saves many lives

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR : A group of 40 employees of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) have made it their life’s motto to help people in need and they have been doing their bit by contributing blood on a regular basis to the people in need. The 40 members donate blood on a rotation basis every three months for emergency cases, said NPDCL Superintendent Engineer Kankati Madhava Rao. Recently the Superintendent Engineer’s mother fractured her leg and required three units of blood, but the staff members donated about eight units of blood.

The extra five units of blood was donated to Thalassemia patients through Red Cross Society. Thalassemia patients require frequent blood transfusions and there is always a shortage of blood for them, many of them faced severe difficulty during the lockdown.

For blood donation, the NPDCL employees have been conducting frequent camps and also encouraging public to donate blood. In the past, 70 units of blood have been donated by the staff members.A junior linemen, P Ramesh, who has donated blood nine times till now, said that he feels proud that the department people have been saving lives by donating blood. He said they were planning to bring in more staff into the team to maintain blood deposits at the blood bank for emergency patients.

help a call away

Anyone in urgent need of blood can call 94400-70094