STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Blood donation by 40 TS NPDCL employees saves many lives

The extra five units of blood was donated to Thalassemia patients through Red Cross Society.

Published: 27th December 2020 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

blood donation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR : A group of 40 employees of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) have made it their life’s motto to help people in need and they have been doing their bit by contributing blood on a regular basis to the people in need. The 40 members donate blood on a rotation basis every three months for emergency cases, said NPDCL Superintendent Engineer Kankati Madhava Rao. Recently the Superintendent Engineer’s mother fractured her leg and required three units of blood, but the staff members donated about eight units of blood. 

The extra five units of blood was donated to Thalassemia patients through Red Cross Society. Thalassemia patients require frequent blood transfusions and there is always a shortage of blood for them, many of them faced severe difficulty during the lockdown. 

For blood donation, the NPDCL employees have been conducting frequent camps and also encouraging public to donate blood. In the past, 70 units of blood have been donated by the staff members.A junior linemen, P Ramesh, who has donated blood nine times till now, said that he feels proud that the department people have been saving lives by donating blood. He said they were planning to bring in more staff into the team to maintain blood deposits at the blood bank for emergency patients.

help a call away
Anyone in urgent need of blood can call 94400-70094  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NPDCL Blood donation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp