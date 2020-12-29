Crime rate goes down by 12% in Rachakonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the overall crime rate in Rachakonda has seen a dip of around 12 per cent, the rate of crime against women has increased by 11 per cent in 2020. While property offences decreased by 16 per cent, the Rachakonda police managed to achieve 53 per cent property recovery. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat revealed these details while presenting the annual report here on Monday.

Meanwhile, rate of enforcement of rules also climbed up to 42 per cent in Rachakonda Commissionerate. This was mainly attributed to enforcement of norms, with regard to the wearing of masks and other restrictions, during lockdown.The recorded crimes include 25 cases related to smuggling of ganja and other substances under NDPS Act. While 46 cases were registered under the Gaming Act, the cops also recorded 41 human-trafficking cases, wherein 89 persons were arrested and 56 victims, including four from Bangladesh nationals, were rescued. While 17 sand theft cases and 25 gutka transportation cases were registered, 105 cases pertaining to the diversion of PDS rice were also registered, and over 100 tonnes of rice were seized this year.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat,

along with other officials, release the Cyber Yodha

poster in Hyderabad on Monday

Speaking to the media, Mahesh Bhagwat said that a total of 163 brothers, gaming houses and other establishments were sealed for hosting illegal activities. Ever sinceRachakonda commissionerate was established in 2016, more than 300 places have been seized under magisterial powers and Rachakonda police was the first to start this practice in Telangana.

Referring to the performance of ‘Dial 100’ service, he said that the Rachakonda police rescued 41 persons from suicide attempts after receiving alert through ‘Dial 100’. A total of 1,66,181 Dial 100 calls were received and the average response time was 7.53 minutes.

Pointing out that technology played a vital role in detecting cases, he said that CCTVs helped detect 136 cases and video enhancement techniques helped in 24 cases. While 18 cases were detected with digital forensics, 70 were detected with the help of data analysis and one case with facial recognition technique. The fingerprints bureau also played a vital role and traced 48 habitual offenders and also in tracing unidentified dead bodies in three cases. Meanwhile, during 2020, the Rachakonda SHE teams stopped 23 child marriages.

Total cases reported 20,641

Cases found false 821

Bodily offences: Decrease by

2 per cent

Property offences: Decrease by 16 per cent

White collar offences: Decrease by 11 per cent

Rapes 329

Murders: 52

Kidnap: 162

Robbery: 47

Cybercrime cases: 704

Property lost: 15,19,20,523

Property recovered: 8,08,00,185