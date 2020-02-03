Home States Telangana

Diabetes patients in Hyderabad ignore treatment: Study

Most people in lower income groups do not understand the concept of Hypertension or Diabetes.

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prevalence of delayed diagnosis is a major gap that exists in diabetes management in India. A recent survey by a leading international pharmaceutical company revealed that 72 per cent of diabetes patients in India were prescribed medication in the first consultation due to late diagnosis. Another study, done by Novartis, also found that the many patients have trouble following the treatment protocol prescribed by a doctor as they don’t think it is necessary. The study also revealed that over 50 per cent of patients in Hyderabad are not worried about the long-term risks associated with Type 2 Diabetes and are ignorant of comorbid diseases. They also tend to skip medicines due to forgetfulness or because of their hectic travel schedule.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, there are 72 million diabetes patients in India alone, making it the ‘Diabetes Capital of the World’.

The State claims to use a three-pronged method — comprising of early screening through outreach followed by a dispensation of secondary and tertiary medical care to screen and control non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that include Hypertension, diabetes and common cancers.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, TS government, said, “Primary healthcare centres across the State are constantly screening people for NCDs. Healthcare workers, including ASHA workers mobilise people to sub-healthcare centres where the screening takes place according to target groups depending on age, gender, etc. Out of these people, whoever is identified is then sent to the Community Healthcare Centre of District hospital.”

Most people in  lower income groups do not understand the concept of Hypertension or Diabetes. “Hence, they do not even go to PHCs for check-ups or follow-ups,” he said.

The challenges for doctors in a higher, well-educated income group is different. Dr KV Modi, a city-based endocrinologist, said, “If you tell the rich folks that diabetes can cause heart problems, they won’t believe it. Comorbidity through diabetes can be very fatal.”

“Another issue is getting people to take medication. If you mention insulin, they think their life is over. But that is not the case, there is no escape from medication once you are diagnosed with diabetes.”

