Home States Telangana

Disha case: SC-constituted commission begins inquiry into encounter deaths

Secretarial assistance will be chosen by the chairman and provisions will be made by the state government in this regard.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member inquiry commission constituted by the Supreme Court in Disha case, on Monday reached Telangana High Court and commenced its task from the chambers allotted to it in ‘C’ block building on court premises.

The commission, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice VS Sirpurkar and comprising former judge of Bombay High Court RP Sondurbaldota and former CBI director DR Karthikeyan, will inquire into the deaths in an encounter with police of four persons accused of raping and murdering Disha on the morning of December 6 last year on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. On December 12, the Apex Court while dealing with cases filed by advocates GS Mani, ML Sharma and MK Sharma on the incident, ordered  constitution of the inquiry commission for inquiring into the circumstances in which four accused persons — Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva and Jollu Naveen — were killed.
The commission should submit its report within a period of six months from the date of first hearing in the matter. The commission’s chairman will fix the first date of hearing at Hyderabad. Secretarial assistance will be chosen by the chairman and provisions will be made by the state government in this regard.

What the Commission will be looking into
As per the Supreme Court direction, the terms of reference of the commission are:
To inquire into alleged encounter on December 6 resulting in death of four persons who were arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor, while they were in the custody of police
To inquire into circumstances that led to their death and to ascertain as to whether any offence appears to have been committed during the course
If yes, to fix the responsibility on erring officials

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Disha case encounter deaths
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp