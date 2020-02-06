No Aadhaar fraud in welfare schemes in Telangana, says Union IT Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union government has declared that there is “no rampant Aadhaar fraud” in the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes being implemented by the Telangana government. Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified the matter while replying to a question raised by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

MP Arvind raised a question as to whether the Central government had taken note of the rampant Aadhaar fraud in the Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government. He sought to know if the Centre had initiated an investigation in this regard. He asked the Union government if any steps had been taken to stop misuse of Aadhaar data.

Replying to these queries, Ravi Shankar said there was no such fraud using Aadhaar data. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had a well-designed, multi-layered, robust security system in place, he said. He also added that the Aadhaar ecosystem has been designed to ensure data security.