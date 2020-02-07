Home States Telangana

Central Pollution Control Board slaps notices on two Telangana power plants

The deadline for Singareni thermal power plant was December 31 and September 30 for installation of FGD, which the power plant failed to comply with.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recently sent show-cause notices to two power plants operated by TS Genco and Singareni, demanding a reply within 15 days as to why their plants should not be shut down. These plants missed the deadline to put emission controls in place. The notices were sent on January 31 to the power plant at Kothagudem and Singareni Thermal Power Plant at Mancherial.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) had earlier set 2015 as the deadline for thermal power plants to bring their SO2, particulate matter (PM) and oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) emissions under control. However, in 2017, the deadline was extended. New time frame for putting measures in place was between 2019-2022, in a phased manner.

Unit 11 of Kothagudem thermal power station operated by TSGENCO was given the deadline of September 30, 2019, for installing Electrostatic Precipitators and Flue gas desulphurization (FGD) unit, to bring down PM and SO2 concentrations.

As part of its periodic review of compliance status of Kothagudem thermal power station, CPCB found the power plant failed in sticking to deadline and only prepared a detailed project report for installation of FGD.

The deadline for Singareni thermal power plant was December 31 and September 30 for installation of FGD, which the power plant failed to comply with. The power plant was also directed to immediately install electrostatic precipitator, which was also not complied with.

