Telangana industrial corridors await Centre's nod

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is awaiting a response from the Central government on the revised proposal it submitted for the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor and the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor.

After a meeting between the Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and the Centre last month, the latter had asked the State government to re-submit proposals for the two industrial corridors. These would be within the financial structure of the Central government.

Speaking to Express, Principal Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan said, “We have submitted the proposal and the Centre now has to take a decision.”

On February 7, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, while responding to a question in Lok Sabha, said the State government had submitted its initial proposal and it was considered by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).

“It was decided that the Government of Telangana would carry out a feasibility study and identify land for this project. Subsequently, the Government of Telangana submitted final feasibility reports and stated industrial corridors in October 2019,” Goyal said.

The Minister further said that to consider the feasibility of these reports, a meeting was held in January, 2020 between the officials of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd. and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. (TSIIC).

“It was decided in the meeting that TSIIC would submit a revised proposal in accordance with the institutional and financial structure as approved by the Government of India for development of industrial corridor projects,” Goyal said.

KTR had briefed Goyal that Telangana has an ample land bank for the development of this industrial corridor.

Amazon data centres get green clearance

The State-Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) of Telangana approved the project proposals of construction of data centres at two places on Hyderabad’s outskirts by Amazon, for the issue of environmental clearance.

The data centres are proposed to come up at Shabad and Kandukur in Ranga Reddy district, at a cost of Rs 11,624 crore.

The SEIAA approved the two project proposals in its meeting held on February 7. The approval for environmental clearance for the project proposals comes within a month of Amazon Data Services India Private Limited (ADSIPL) applying.

ADSIPL had submitted the proposals for environmental clearance on January 15.

Destination Telangana

Several major companies have already set up their units in Telangana while many more are showing interest to invest in the State. Here is the list:

Quadrant Resources to set up its centre at Madikonda IT Hub in Warangal. KT Rama will lay the foundation stone on Feb 16.

Cyient and Tech Mahindra have already chosen Medikodna IT hub for their expansion

Hatsun to invest Rs 207 crore.

Hatsun Agro-Products Ltd to set up India’s largest ice cream manufacturing facility with a Rs 207 crore investment in Govindpur in Sangareddy district.

Don’t be lax in providing infra: KTR to officials

KTR cautioned officials against laxity in providing infrastructure facilities to investors. He wanted Industries Department officials to pay more attention to provision of facilities that companies expect from the State. He inquired with TSIIC officials about the status of proposed industrial parks.