Home States Telangana

Getting service connection made easy by Telangana State SPDCL

The IT team is upgrading the app to make it more automated and convenient for its consumers.

Published: 14th February 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity

For representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is at present working on integrating the service registration feature to its Andriod and iOS mobile applications. Using the new feature, consumers can have the new service connections at their fingertips.

The IT team is upgrading the app to make it more automated and convenient for its consumers. “Generally, consumers have to do a lot of legwork to get a new service connection. However, with the new app update, they will be able to get a new or additional service registration in less than a week, without having to go to the TSSPDCL’s office,” sources from the IT Department of TSSPDCL said.

On the app, the consumers will only have to fill in the details, pay the prescribed fee, and attach the relevant scanned documents. “The app is fully automated now. The details that are uploaded by the consumers will be sent to the Energy Revenue Office for verification. Once verified, the data will immediately reach the concerned area officer, who will take the process further by installing a meter,” the sources said.

“The consumers will get updates about every process right from verification to meter installation. Besides, if a consumer applies for a service connection through the app, the overall process will be transparent,” the source added.

“To make the process easier, the TSSPDCL is also integrating the app with the company’s SASA app, which is designed for its employees to keep the consumers updated,” the official source said.

Over 3 lakh persons register
According to the officials, while over three lakh people have registered on the TSSPDCL’s app on android, over 70,000 consumers have registered on iOS. The entire process is likely to be automated before this summer. The officials from the IT Department are still testing the new service registration feature. This apart, the sources also told Express the IT officials have proposed to install customer service kiosks at its customer service centres in the city

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State SPDCL
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp