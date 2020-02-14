Getting service connection made easy by Telangana State SPDCL

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is at present working on integrating the service registration feature to its Andriod and iOS mobile applications. Using the new feature, consumers can have the new service connections at their fingertips.

The IT team is upgrading the app to make it more automated and convenient for its consumers. “Generally, consumers have to do a lot of legwork to get a new service connection. However, with the new app update, they will be able to get a new or additional service registration in less than a week, without having to go to the TSSPDCL’s office,” sources from the IT Department of TSSPDCL said.

On the app, the consumers will only have to fill in the details, pay the prescribed fee, and attach the relevant scanned documents. “The app is fully automated now. The details that are uploaded by the consumers will be sent to the Energy Revenue Office for verification. Once verified, the data will immediately reach the concerned area officer, who will take the process further by installing a meter,” the sources said.

“The consumers will get updates about every process right from verification to meter installation. Besides, if a consumer applies for a service connection through the app, the overall process will be transparent,” the source added.

“To make the process easier, the TSSPDCL is also integrating the app with the company’s SASA app, which is designed for its employees to keep the consumers updated,” the official source said.

Over 3 lakh persons register

According to the officials, while over three lakh people have registered on the TSSPDCL’s app on android, over 70,000 consumers have registered on iOS. The entire process is likely to be automated before this summer. The officials from the IT Department are still testing the new service registration feature. This apart, the sources also told Express the IT officials have proposed to install customer service kiosks at its customer service centres in the city