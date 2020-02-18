Home States Telangana

Aircraft makes emergency landing in AP agricultural field

DSP Venkataramana said that Jindal Steel Plant Senior Executive Parmjeet was going to the steel plant in Bellary from Mysore when the plane developed a technical snag.

Published: 18th February 2020 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

The aircraft that made an emergency landing in Anantapur in AP on Monday

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : The people of Yeradicheri village under Brahmasamudram mandal in Anantapur district were startled on Monday morning when a two-seater aircraft made an emergency landing in the agriculture fields. The villagers rushed to the spot and found that no damage was done to the aircraft. The pilot had also made a safe landing. The aircraft belongs to Jindal Steel Factory in Bellary, and was carrying a senior employee of the steel plant from Mysore to Bellary when it developed a technical glitch. 

The pilot, who identified himself as Patak, said that they had alerted the company higher-ups and that a technical team was being sent to take up the repairs of the aircraft.  On being alerted about the incident, Kalyandurgam DSP Venkataramana, along with other police personnel, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. As a precautionary measure, police personnel were posted at the place as security for the aircraft until it gets repaired and leaves the place. 

DSP Venkataramana said that Jindal Steel Plant Senior Executive Parmjeet was going to the steel plant in Bellary from Mysore when the plane developed a technical snag. Fuel inflow to the engine was obstructed. “The pilot tried to land at several places, but the conditions were not conducive. He finally found a safe place and made the emergency landing here,” the DSP explained. According to him, after waiting for a couple of hours, Parmjeet and the pilot left to Bellary by road, leaving the aircraft in the fields and requesting the police to ensure its safety. 

