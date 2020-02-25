Artist from Warangal sculpts Trump, US flag miniature on eye of needle

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Popular micro artist Mattewada Ajay Kumar, a resident of Girmajipet in Warangal city, has created a wax figure of US President Donald Trump and the American flag in the eye of a needle, commemorating the US President’s visit to India on Monday. The Trump figurine wears a blue suit, with a red tie and white shirt.

Ajay comes from a family of goldsmiths. His parents are late Mattewada Venkata Chary, a freedom fighter and a famous goldsmith and Hymavathi, who is now 85 years old.

It may be recalled that the artist had created a miniature sculpture of the Dandi March salt satyagraha in the eye of a needle commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2, 2018.

In the sculpture, Mahatma Gandhi could be seen leading seven men and women, and the work is now showcased at the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM) in Gujarat.

Speaking to Express, Ajay said that he used self-made wax to create the figure, which measures 1.25 mm in height and 0.32 in width. “It took me 13 hours spread over four working days to create the sculpture,” he said.