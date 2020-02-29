Home States Telangana

Mega Friday: Power consumption for Telangana at an all-time high

State registers peak demand of 13,162 MW on Feb 28; high per capita power consumption is an indicator of growth.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana power sector created two records on Friday. It registered the highest power demand ever in the State and created a national record in per capita power consumption.  On Friday, Telangana surpassed united Andhra Pradesh’s peak power demand of 13,162 MW within six years of its formation. The highest peak demand of undivided AP was recorded on March 23, 2014, just a few months before the formation of the separate Telangana.

The demand for power was just 9,770 MW in Telangana on February 28, 2019. Compared to the last year, there is an increase of 24 per cent in power consumption this year. The reason for the rapid increase in power demand is primarily due to the State government’s pro-farmer initiatives like 24-hour free power supply to tillers, construction of massive lift irrigation schemes and growth of industries due to new industrial policy. 

Secondly, the State also set a record in the highest per capita power consumption. At the time of formation of Telangana, the highest demand for power was just 5,661 MW. There is a whopping 132.6 per cent growth in demand in just 67 months.  

POWER CONSUMPTION HIGHEST IN THE COUNTRY
Along with the highest demand, power consumption is also on the rise in the        State. In 2014, the total power consumption was 47, 338 million units (MU). The power consumption was 68,147 MU in 2018-19. In the last six years, there has been an increase of 44 per cent in consumption. For the same period, i.e., 2014-2019, the country’s average consumption increased by only 23 per cent. 

PER CAPITA CONSUMPTION
Across the globe, the per capita power consumption is taken as one of the main indicators for growth. In this case, Telangana exceeded the nation’s average. The country’s average per capita power consumption is 1,181 units while in Telangana it is 1,896 units. The average per capita consumption at the time of formation of State was 1,356 units and it has increased by 39.82 per cent in six years.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana power usage Telangana power sector
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp