This is our country, no one can kick us out: AIMIM’s Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM’s Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has said that no one can kick Muslims out of the country. Addressing students after inaugurating Owaisi School of Excellence here on Wednesday, he said “Many are pondering over what is going to happen. Nothing will happen. There is no one born yet, who can kick us out of the country. I have told this before, and I am telling it now: this was our country, is our country and will remain so. The country is not anyone’s property.”

Akbaruddin, who could not attend United Muslims Action Committee (UMAC) meeting at Darussalam, spoke on CAA, NCR and NPR. “We (Asaduddin and Akbaruddin) are not among the ones who get frightened so easily. We have left fear behind. Neither are we afraid of jail, nor are we of swords or daggers or bullets. When the time comes, we will lay our heads down for sacrifice, I swear this by Allah,” he said. Akbaruddin Owaisi recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone to perform Umrah.