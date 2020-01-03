Home States Telangana

Telangana's Kamareddi Railway booking office gets solar roof

A total of 18 SPV panels each with a capacity of 320Wp, totalling to 5.76 Wp, have been incorporated into the roof of the building.

Solar panel

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new booking office at Kamareddi Railway Station has been constructed with a solar roof. A first of its kind initiative, the solar roof was integrated with prefabricated concrete walls, which has also proven to be more economical when compared to conventional RCC roofs.

The roof of the building is a prefabricated structure with Poly Crystalline Silicon Solar Photo Voltaic (SPV) Panels fitted on a MS (Mild Steel) structure, instead of the regular RCC structure.  The average cost per square metre of a prefabricated roof is Rs 13,750, whereas the cost per square metre for the RCC structure is around Rs 25,000.

A total of 18 SPV panels each with a capacity of 320Wp, totalling to 5.76 Wp, have been incorporated into the roof of the building. The structure can be constructed within a reasonable time and cost, covering more plinth area as compare to regular RCC structures. The roof assembly is lightweight and provides flexibility for dismantling and shifting to some other place on need basis.

