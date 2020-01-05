Home States Telangana

Uttam wants special House session on CAA

He alleged that the TRS and BJP were allies and KCR has been supporting the BJP-led Central government since 2014.

TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to convene a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution rejecting the CAA and NRC. Addressing a municipal elections preparatory meeting at Miryalaguda on Saturday, he stated that many CMs across the country have announced to not implement the CAA and NRC in their states and unfortunately Telangana’s CM has been silent over the issue.

He alleged that the TRS and BJP were allies and KCR has been supporting the BJP-led Central government since 2014.He said Rao had supported the BJP during demonitisation, GST, elections of President and Vice-President of India. He added that the CM did not fulfil his promise made in April 2014 of giving 12 per cent reservation to Muslims in jobs and education. “CM KCR took Telangana on top in only two things — liquor sales and unemployment,” he said.

‘If Hindus are provoked, Muslims will lose skull cap’
Adilabad: MP of Adilabad and BJP leader Soyam Bapu Rao warned citizens, especially Muslims, of dire consequences if they protested against the CAA and NRC in the country. “If you talk against the Hindus who migrate from Pakistan, you will face problems,” Bapu Rao warned the minorities opposing the legislation. He was taking part in a pro-CAA rally in Adilabad on Saturday. Addressing the rally, he said, “The same way Hindus are facing persecution in Pakistan, the Muslims here will also face problems, if they protest against the CAA. If the Hindus are provoked, then the Muslims will lose their skull cap, beware!” he said. While speaking about the ensuing municipal elections, he urged the public to teach ‘a fitting lesson’ to the TRS party for opposing the CAB in the Parliament. Further directing his apparent ire towards Muslims, he said, “We will teach a lesson to the Muslim youth who harass Hindu girls”

Despite rumours of cancelled march, many attend
Hyderabad: With several proposed anti-CAA/NRC protests in the city, citizens are finding it difficult to attend them, especially due to the rumours that permissions to specific rallies have been denied. Before the Million March was organised, social media platforms were full of fake news that the march was denied permission by the police. Therefore, the organisers had to come up with a clarification. “Fake news of the cancellation of Million March are flooding the social media...The organisers termed it a conspiracy of the opposition and police agents to scuttle democratic rights,” said MBT spokesperson. Similarly, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led UMAC had recently approached the police to get permission for a rally against CAA. By Friday evening, social media platforms were sharing reports that the permission was denied. When Express contacted the police, they said that it was all rumour and no decision has been taken yet. AIMIM members denied any comment on the matter

