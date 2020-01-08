Farmer's murder leads to tension in Telangana's Yadadri village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the murder of a farmer K Venkat Reddy in Kolanukanda village of Yadadri district on Monday night, tension prevailed in the village on Tuesday. Venkat Reddy’s relatives went on a rampage and set on fire the accused Danaboina Parasuram’s house. While Parasuram is in police custody, his family has fled the village.

Inquiries revealed that the victim Venkat Reddy and wife Bhagya were returning home after purchasing clothes for their daughter. Parasuram intercepted them and picked up an argument with Venkat Reddy. Parasuram’s wife and Venkat Reddy were reportedly having an affair.

Parasuram attacked Venkat Reddy with a stick and then stabbed him with a knife after chasing him for some distance. Bhagya ran into the village and alerted her family and relatives. While police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem, tension prevailed in the village. On Monday, Venkat Reddy’s relatives went berserk and torched Parasuram’s home. Fearing for their lives, his wife and children from the village.

Police deployed additional armed forces in the village and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, amid high security, the final rites of Venkat Reddy were performed on Tuesday.