Home States Telangana

Delay in thermal plant work irks Genco officials in Telangana

BHEL officials said they were committed to commission the first two units of 4X270MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station and operate it full load by the end of March this year.

Published: 09th January 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

power, electricity

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of work on Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, the TS Genco officials on Wednesday asked the BHEL, the contracting agency, to commission all the five units (5X800 MW) in the next three-and-a-half years.

At a high-level meeting between TS Genco and BHEL, the chairman and managing director of BHEL, Nalin Singhal, informed the TS Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao that he would personally review the progress of the work to avoid any delay and commission the units as per schedule.

The TS Genco CMD critically reviewed the work on all the ongoing therm power plants and informed the officials that the availability of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station-7 (1X800 MW) super critical unit was a must for supplying power given the rising demand owing to rabi, as well as the operation of pumps of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The BHEL officials accepted to rectify and bring back Kothagudem Thermal Power Station-7th phase unit to operations soon. Further, the BHEL officials said they were committed to commission the first two units of 4X270MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station and operate it full load by the end of March this year.

Given that the work on the fourth unit has been slow while the pending work has been piling up, the BHEL officials said they would furnish a detailed schedule of the work in the next eight months. BHEL director (power) MK Varma and other officials were present at the review meeting.

Review meeting

TS Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao to personally review the work progress to avoid any further delay

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kothagudem Thermal Power Station Yadadri Thermal Power Plant BHEL TS Genco Telangana power supply
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp