Delay in thermal plant work irks Genco officials in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of work on Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, the TS Genco officials on Wednesday asked the BHEL, the contracting agency, to commission all the five units (5X800 MW) in the next three-and-a-half years.

At a high-level meeting between TS Genco and BHEL, the chairman and managing director of BHEL, Nalin Singhal, informed the TS Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao that he would personally review the progress of the work to avoid any delay and commission the units as per schedule.

The TS Genco CMD critically reviewed the work on all the ongoing therm power plants and informed the officials that the availability of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station-7 (1X800 MW) super critical unit was a must for supplying power given the rising demand owing to rabi, as well as the operation of pumps of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The BHEL officials accepted to rectify and bring back Kothagudem Thermal Power Station-7th phase unit to operations soon. Further, the BHEL officials said they were committed to commission the first two units of 4X270MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station and operate it full load by the end of March this year.

Given that the work on the fourth unit has been slow while the pending work has been piling up, the BHEL officials said they would furnish a detailed schedule of the work in the next eight months. BHEL director (power) MK Varma and other officials were present at the review meeting.

Review meeting

