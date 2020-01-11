Home States Telangana

Suspicious boyfriend slits girl’s throat, surrenders at Telangana's Warangal central prison

The accused, who is well known to the victim’s family, was preparing for competitive exams, while the victim’s family was in the process of seeking an alliance for the girl.

Published: 11th January 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Mohammed Shahid (L) and victim Munigala Harathi

Accused Mohammed Shahid (L) and victim Munigala Harathi| Express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Residents of Warangal district, who are yet to recover from the shock of the rape and murder of a teenager in November 2019, were jolted by another horrific incident on Friday when a 25-year-old MBA graduate was brutally killed by her alleged boyfriend.

According to the police, accused Mohammed Shahid called Munigala Harathi, a resident of Lashkar Singaram, to his rented room in Ramnagar Colony of Hanamkonda and slit her throat before rushing to Warangal Central Prison to surrender, where he was apprehended and handed over to police of Subedari station.

The accused and the victim, who have been friends since their college days, were said to be in a relationship. Shahid, who is well known to the victim’s family, was preparing for competitive exams, while the victim’s family was in the process of seeking an alliance for the girl. Primary inquiries revealed that Shahid, who suspected that the girl was having an affair with another person, had called her to his room to discuss the issue. But a heated argument ensued and an irate Shahid slit her throat.

Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder said that the victim died on the spot after the attack. A case is registered and the accused has been detained, the commissioner said. The victim’s parents are devastated as their daughter was murdered by a close friend. “We cannot believe that he did this to our daughter. We have known him for a long time and he was a very trusted friend of hers,” they said.

They also said that though they started looking for a marriage alliance for their daughter, when she revealed her desire to marry Shahid they readily agreed to her request. “We were waiting for the right time to discuss it with Shahid,” said the victim’s parents.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar reached the spot and consoled the victim’s parents. Police inquiries revealed that the accused, who is from Chaitanyapuri in Kazipet, and the victim completed their graduation in the same college at Hanamkonda.

As they were in a relationship and living close by, they used to visit each other’s houses frequently. On Friday, the victim left home informing her parents that she was going out for some work. However, she went to Shahid’s room where the latter killed her after an argument.

No ID proof

After killing Harathi, the accused reportedly travelled four kms in an auto rickshaw to reach the Central Prison, where the security asked him to come another day as the ‘mulaqat’ was closed for the day. When he informed them that he had just committed a murder, the stunned security staff informed Subedari police under whose jurisdiction Ramnagar falls. 

A team of officials from Subedari rushed to the prison, detained him and shifted him to the police station. Later, he was taken to the rented room, where the victim’s body was found in a pool of blood.  Shahid provided the details of the victim, after which police informed her parents.

According to house owner N Sridevi, Shahid, before moving in, informed her that he had come to take coaching to prepare for exams. After he moved in, she asked him for identity proof, but as he was making excuses, she asked him to vacate the room.

