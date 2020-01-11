Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao knocks on Centre’s door to build industrial hubs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During a meeting with Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao sought the Centre’s help for developing the industrial corridors in the State. Rama Rao, who called on Goyal in Delhi on Friday, also urged the Union Minister to develop Warangal-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Nagpur and Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridors.

The Industries Minister also urged the Centre to release funds for the proposed dry port and multi-model logistic park in the State. Rama Rao informed Goyal that the Telangana government had been according priority for the industrial growth in the last five years. As part of that several industrial parks were set up in the State and the government has also been trying to establish Warangal-Hyderabad industrial corridor to attract huge investments, Rama Rao explained.

Rama Rao requested the Union Minister to sanction two new industrial corridors between Warangal-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Nagpur as well as Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridor for the overall growth of the southern states. If the southern industrial corridor was sanctioned, then the industrial growth would be tremendous in future and all the backward regions in the southern states would be developed, Rama Rao explained.

Stating that several companies were established on Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Chennai route and if the corridor is sanctioned then more companies and industries in sectors like aerospace, defence and electronic manufacturers would come to this area, Rama Rao requested the Centre to help in facilitating the industrial growth in south India by sanctioning the southern corridor.

Rama Rao, who had already wrote letters to ministers of all the south states, explaining the need for southern industrial corridor, requested the Union Minister to allocate funds in the Union Budget for setting up of industrial corridors. When Goyal enquired about the availability of land in the southern states, Rama Rao said that sufficient land is available in Telangana to start industrial corridors. Goyal assured Rama Rao that he would examine the industrial corridor proposal.

Funds for dry port

Rama Rao also asked Goyal to give funds liberally to the proposed dry port and multi-model logistic park in the State. Goyal enquired about the status of Integrated Pharma cluster — Hyderabad Pharma City as well as Zaheerabad NIMZ. Rama Rao invited Goyal for the Bio-Asia convention to be held in Hyderabad on February 17