Opposition trying to poach TRS rebels before civic polls, say Telangana Ministers

Ministers V Srinivas Goud and Koppula Eshwar said that the TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has been working towards the all-round development of all the districts in the State.

Published: 13th January 2020 08:13 AM

Telangana Minister Koppula Eshwar

Telangana Minister Koppula Eshwar (Photo| Facebook/ @koppulaeshwarTRS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Prohibition and Excise V Srinivas Goud and Minister for Welfare Departments Koppula Eshwar said that the opposition  parties were suffering from a dearth of candidates in municipal elections, and as result, were trying to poach rebels in the TRS party.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, they alleged that the BJP and Congress parties were trying to coax TRS rebels with their B-forms.

The Ministers said that the TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has been working towards the all-round development of all the districts in the State and that he has formulated action plans for every town in these districts. They expect the party to bag more than 100 municipalities in the forthcoming elections.

They said, "Just like the ZP elections, we will win the municipal polls. The situation of national parties in the State is pitiful as the people don’t want them." The Ministers added that the party was working for the welfare of the people, and not to seek validation from opposition parties.

The Ministers said that the new airports would be set up in the State soon. Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander and ZP chairman Putta Madhu were present at the press meet.

