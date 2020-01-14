Villagers in Telanagana's Narasapuram return home as sarpanch’s initiative drives out 100 monkeys

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Narasapuram village had recently witnessed an exodus as monkeys plagued the farmers by destroying their crops. However, the farmers are slowly returning to the village after the newly-elected sarpanch started an initiative to solve the problem.

The village, located in Dummagudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was plagued with hundreds of monkeys roaming about the village and attacking vegetable and fruit cultivations. Unable to bear the losses, many had even left the village.

Some had even left farming to do daily-wage work in other villages. Farmers had even complained to officials and local representatives to solve the issue. The Gramapanchayat tried but failed to resolve the problem.

However, when young Varasa Sivarama Krishna, who was also a victim of monkey menace, was elected the sarpanch, he decided to take the villagers’ help to solve the issue. He asked villagers to pay Rs 1500 to catch one monkey. Sivarama Krishna contacted experts monkey catchers of Nellore. The monkey-catchers successfully nabbed more than 100 monkeys and released them deep into the forest.

Speaking to Express, Sivarama Krishna said, "I saw that many farmers were suffering due to the monkeys and leaving the village. After being elected as sarpanch, I decided to relieve the villagers from monkeys with the support of the villagers."

K Nagaiah, a farmer who had left Narasapuram due to the monkey menace, said, "I knew only vegetable cultivation but due to the monkeys, my crops were often damaged. I could not bear the losses and left the village a few months ago. However, I have now returned after learning that there are no monkeys. in the village."