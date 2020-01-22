Home States Telangana

Telangana municipal polls: Youth arrested for taking selfie while casting vote

After completing the process of inking his finger , Sampath Kumar collected the ballot paper and it was while casting his vote, he took a selfie.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sampath Kumar (in pic) was arrested for taking a photo while voting

Sampath Kumar (in pic) was arrested for taking a photo while voting. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A youth, who had come to vote in the municipal elections  was arrested by the police on Wednesday for taking a selfie while he was casting his vote, an offence under the law. The voter, identified as Sampath Kumar, was arrested by the police on a complaint by polling official at a polling centre in Jangaon town.

According to the official, after completing the process of inking his finger, he collected the ballot paper and it was while casting his vote, he took a selfie. "We immediately stopped the person and informed to the police. The police arrested him under Representation of People's Act for violating the secrecy of voting," said officials.

The usage of mobile phones inside the polling booths is prohibited with the authorities having asked voters not to carry it inside the polling centres.

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) had already instructed the first time voters against taking selfies inside the polling booths. Speaking to Express, Inspector D Mallesh of Jangaon PS said that Sampath Kumar has been arrested and a case against violating the secrecy has been registered.

