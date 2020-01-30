Home States Telangana

‘Clean’ wards planned to contain outbreak

Three nodal hospitals have been identified in the city — Fever Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospital.

Published: 30th January 2020

The mysterious outbreak of novel coronavirus was first reported earlier this month in Wuhan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Health Department is planning a ‘clean’ ward with three-layers to tackle any possibility of Coronavirus cases with aggravated symptoms. Such wards are currently only available in New Delhi and Pune. The Health Minister said that precautions are taken, and a nodal officer has been appointed. Three nodal hospitals have been identified in the city — Fever Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospital.

Speaking to Express, Dr K Shankar, superintendent, Fever Hospital, said, “These are specialised wards with different layers for safety and sanitation. The outermost layer is for ward attendants, the next will consist of doctors and nurses, and the final will be that of patients in the ICU. Only patients whose symptoms aggravate to the level of respiratory failure will be admitted in the ‘clean’ wards. The layers are made to minimise risk of the infection spreading, with sanitisation process after every layer.” The estimated cost of the facility, if approved by the Centre could reach close to `16 crore.

