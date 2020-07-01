STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Unorganised sector: Telangana government told to respond to PIL seeking State Social Security Board

Now, they are left insecure and deprived of statutory protection, and, are deprived of the benefits intended under the said Act.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, issued notices to the State government for filing counter affidavit in the PIL filed seeking to constitute State Social Security Board under the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008 and for promoting welfare and social security of unorganised workers in the State.  

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PIL filed by former Deputy Chief Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha complaining about the government’s failure to come to the rescue of unorganised workers, who were hit hard and lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to petitioner’s counsel Ch Ravi Kumar, the government has failed to constitute the State Social Security Board for unorganised workers numbering over one crore in Telangana. Many of them lost their livelihoods during the present crisis.

Now, they are left insecure and deprived of statutory protection, and, are deprived of the benefits intended under the said Act.

The government has also failed to take steps for identifying, registering, and, maintaining a database of these workers across the State and in formulating appropriate social security schemes. He sought directions for the State government for implementation of provisions of the Act.

After issuing notices to the respondents - State Chief Secretary, Secretary to Labour and others to respond to the case, the bench adjourned the hearing by three weeks.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Panemic
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp