Unorganised sector: Telangana government told to respond to PIL seeking State Social Security Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, issued notices to the State government for filing counter affidavit in the PIL filed seeking to constitute State Social Security Board under the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008 and for promoting welfare and social security of unorganised workers in the State.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PIL filed by former Deputy Chief Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha complaining about the government’s failure to come to the rescue of unorganised workers, who were hit hard and lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to petitioner’s counsel Ch Ravi Kumar, the government has failed to constitute the State Social Security Board for unorganised workers numbering over one crore in Telangana. Many of them lost their livelihoods during the present crisis.

Now, they are left insecure and deprived of statutory protection, and, are deprived of the benefits intended under the said Act.



The government has also failed to take steps for identifying, registering, and, maintaining a database of these workers across the State and in formulating appropriate social security schemes. He sought directions for the State government for implementation of provisions of the Act.



After issuing notices to the respondents - State Chief Secretary, Secretary to Labour and others to respond to the case, the bench adjourned the hearing by three weeks.

