STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

AIPEF wants Centre to defer Electricity (Amendment) Bill

The Federation said it would give all the stakeholders an adequate opportunity to appear before the Committee and make their written and verbal submissions.

Published: 02nd July 2020 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Wednesday asked the Central Government to refer the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 to the Standing Committee for Energy, ahead of the proposed meeting through video conference by Union Power Minister with all the Chief Ministers on the Bill.

The Federation said it would give all the stakeholders an adequate opportunity to appear before the Committee and make their written and verbal submissions. The Federation also wanted that the Union Government defer the Bill, as it would not be possible to convene the Parliament session during Covid crisis. Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey also sent the copies of the letter to all the Chief Ministers. 

The field conditions in every State are different so the State government must have the freedom to adopt payment of subsidy as per its requirement and the DBT payment mode should not be made compulsory. “Further as electricity is a concurrent subject, the Centre must not force or enforce its procedure since the State has equal rights to take its decision as per its prevailing requirement,” the Federation said.

The Federation also said that since the sale/purchase of power between seller (generator) and buyer (Discom) is determined by the terms and conditions of  power purchase agreement (PPA), and since the PPA itself contains all the details regarding payment security mechanism, the Central Government has no jurisdiction and is going out of the way to interfere in a commercial - legal document i.e. PPA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp