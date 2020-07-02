Gudur to float Plasma Donors Association

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy announced on Wednesday that he would form a Plasma Donors Association to encourage people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma, which could help save the lives of other infected patients.

Reddy himself recently recovered from the virus. Releasing a press statement in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said the proposed association would connect people who recovered from Covid-19 and were willing to donate their plasma.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy Congress MLA Jagga Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Health Minister Eatala Rajender was acting more like a postman than a Minister. The MLA said that the Minister was restricted to declaring the number of Covid-19 cases daily at 9 pm. “He has no power and is not getting any kind of help from the Chief Minister,” he added.

TS TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari separately, urging the Centre to declare a health emergency in Telangana. Stating that the right to health is a basic fundamental right of citizens, he asked that a central medical team be sent to TS immediately to oversee the situation.