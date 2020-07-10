Days have outnumbered for TRS government in Telangana: BJP general-secretary Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, BJP national general-secretary Muralidhar Rao said that the KCR government's days are outnumbered and its fall is imminent for demolishing the Nalla Pochamma temple. He was speaking at the Jan Samvad Rally organised by his party’s state unit.

Strongly objecting the demolition the secretariet building amidst the pandemic, he said, "The act of deliberately demolishing the Nalla Pochamma temple has lowered the life of KCR's government. On top of demolishing the temple, KCR claiming that it happened unexpectedly which is a utter lie. A day in which people of Telangana will perform the last rites of KCR government is very nearer. KCR has failed to lead the state from the frontline in the current corona crisis and it has led to death, fear and pain for the people of Telangana."

Alleging that TRS government involved in propaganda of various welfare schemes without acknowledging the Centre’s financial aid, Muralidhar Rao said, "K Chandrashekar Rao bows down when he is in Delhi and in Hyderabad he criticises the Central government. While the Centre giving funds for various welfare schemes like Aasara pensions, housing for poor, the State government giving huge publicity without a mention about Central funding. If we consider the case of national highways, Narendra Modi government has sanctioned Rs 45,000 crores in six years."

Drawing a parallel between TRS and Congress, he said, "The DNA of both parties are same. While Congress resort to vote bank, dynasty politics and corruption, the ruling TRS is exact replica of it." Claiming that Bangaru (golden) Telangana is possible only with BJP, he said, "To achieve Bangaru Telangana and not Corona Telangana, BJP should come into power."

The virtual rally was participated by hundreds of BJP karyakartas online. Muralidhar Rao focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in combating COVID19 crisis and Central Government's relief package for migrant labour, farmers, poor people and for overall economic recovery.

The rally was chaired by BJP state President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay. Senior BJP leaders from Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts also participated in the virtual rally.