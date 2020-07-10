No point in reimposing lockdown, says Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that there would be no use even if lockdown is reimposed in the GHMC area. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he recalled that several leaders, including Home Minster Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rama Rao and Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao tested positive and they got cured. Describing the Congress and BJP leaders as ‘useless fellows’ for talking ‘rubbish’, Talasani wondered: “How does it matter for the Opposition, if the CM is not visible to the public, especially when there is no effect either on the governance?”