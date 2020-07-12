STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana forest official junks uranium mining proposal in Amrabad

According to the proposal, the uranium exploration would require drilling of 1,000 coring boreholes of three-inch diameter and 3,000 non-coring boreholes of six-eight inch diameter.

Published: 12th July 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha has not recommended the proposal of conducting a uranium survey and exploration in a 83-sq km area of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER) of the Department of Atomic Energy.  

The Telangana government had come under severe criticism from environmentalists last year, after it came to light that the State Board for Wildlife and the previous Telangana PCCF had cleared the proposal in 2016. Following this, even the Central government agencies — National Board for Wildlife and Forest Advisory Committee — granted in-principle clearances.

This was despite the AMDER not submitting proposals in the format prescribed by the Centre.The rejection of the proposal by the PCCF comes after AMDER re-submitted the proposal in the necessary format. According to the proposal, the uranium exploration would require drilling of 1,000 coring boreholes of three-inch diameter and 3,000 non-coring boreholes of six-eight inch diameter.

Drilling would require felling of many trees

The field reports by Forest Divisional Officers from Nagarjunasagar and Amrabad divisions of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, available in public domain, point out that drilling of boreholes would mean movement of men and machinery. This would require felling of a large number of trees and forming tracks at least five-metres wide. As a result, they did not recommend the project.

The field director (FD) of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve also did not recommend the project, citing that it would take five years to complete and would disturb the movement of endangered wildlife. He also pointed out that the project, if taken up, would cause pollution of “monumental proportions” of water resources and soil, thereby impacting the life of people and wildlife.

The FD also said as the project aims at extraction of uranium from the area, which is catchment of the Krishna and Dindi rivers, the radioactive mineral may leach into the ground and pollute rivers. This would have a disastrous effect on the drinking and irrigation water reaching Hyderabad, the adjoining districts and even certain areas in Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp