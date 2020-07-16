Farmers rejoice as water fills Telangana's Sri Ram Sagar Project canal

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Farmers alongside the 122 km stretch of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) Flood Flow Canal (FFC) ayucut expressed their happiness over the abundance of irrigation water available at the canal.

It may be recalled that for the last six days, around 1.5 TMCFT of water was released into the FFW from Gayatri Pump House at Laxminagar. The entire stretch of FFW is brimming with Kaleshwaram water as part of the reverse pumping scheme.

Normally, farmers in erstwhile Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts, after cultivating their Vanakalam crops, wait for water from the SRSP, which they would receive if plenty of rain had been reported in the district and the SRSP got filled.

Speaking to Express, the farmers said that there was no need to wait anymore as over 75 village tanks had been filled with FFW water released through sluice points. Irrigation authorities had set up pumps at Rampur, Rajeshwaraopet, Mumpkal and the remaining stretch up to SRSP.

Engineer-in-chief of the Irrigation & CAD Department, G Anil Kumar, stated that the FFC water was usually released when the SRSP filled up every year during August-September. With the reverse pumping facility of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), water is available in the FFW well in advance for irrigation. Farmers state that it is a new lease of life for them and that they expect a higher crop.