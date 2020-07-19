Ensure supply of Covid-19 drugs, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender tells dealers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure there is no shortage of basic drugs required in Covid treatment, Health Minister Eatala Rajendar held a meeting with Pharma dealers and asked them to ensure supply across the State. Reiterating the Chief Minister’s directions, the Minister said that blackmarketing must not be allowed and free flow of medicines must be ensured from village to hospital level.

Some of these drugs used in Covid treatment- Azithromycin, doxycycline, dexamethasone, methylprednisolone, Vitamin D, Vitamin C and Zinc. Apart from this, the Chief Minsiter has held discussions with the management of Hetero Drugs Pharmaceuticals, who are involved in the production of Remdesivir drug which is coming handy to reduce viral load in critical patients, said the Minister.The Minister also asked authorities to ensure that both expensive and inexpensive medicines were stocked alike at all government hospitals.