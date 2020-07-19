SCCL trade unions to sound poll bugle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The poll bugle will soon be heard in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) as recognised trade unions are about to begin canvassing. The term of the elected body came to an end in April, leaders of five trade unions called on Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy requesting him to conduct elections immediately. Kishan Reddy responded positively to their demand.

It may be recalled that the TRS affiliated union won the SCCL union polls held in 2017. After that there was a vertical split in the TRS affiliated TBGKS. Top leaders of TBGKS joined BMS affiliated SCMKS union. Keeping this permutations and combinations, the polls in SCCL will be interesting this time.

“As there is no proper representation from any recognised union. We request Ministry of Labour to hold the elections immediately,” leaders of SCCL employees’ unions told Kishan Reddy in their representation.

They requested him to provide `50 lakh insurance cover to all staff working in SCCL Hospitals.