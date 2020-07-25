Sonia Gandhi celebrates former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's legacy on his 16th death anniversary

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Sixteen years after the death of the ‘father of economic reforms’ and ‘pride of Telangana’, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is now very keen to own the legacy of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

On the 29th anniversary of the first Union Budget of PV regime, which paved the way for economic liberalisation in the country, the Congress president, in a message on Friday, took ‘pride’ in PV’s accomplishments and contributions to the country and termed the historic Budget as ‘bold new path of economic transformation’.

The Congress president, who faced severe criticism for not allowing PV Narasimha Rao’s funeral in Delhi and almost disowned him, now described the late Prime Minister as ‘a dedicated Congressman, who served the party devotedly in various capacities”.

Rahul Gandhi too praised Narasimha Rao for giving the nation a direction when he was the Prime Minister.

Both the leaders sent their messages to TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who read them out at an event held at Gandhi Bhavan here to mark the occasion.

“PV was the most scholarly and erudite personality. He became PM at a time when grave economic crisis stared at the nation. The Union Budget presented on July 24, 1991 paved the way for economic transformation of our country. Above all, he was a dedicated Congressman, who served the party devotedly in various capacities. PV was a very respected national and international figure. The Congress party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions,” Sonia Gandhi said.

In tune with the changed attitude of his mother towards PV, former president of AICC Rahul Gandhi too said: “We celebrate the legacy of a man whose contribution continues to shape modern India. From joining the Congress party in his teenage years to becoming PM of the largest democracy, his remarkable political journey reflected his grit and determination.”

“July 24 marks the 29th anniversary of the 1991 Union Budget. On this day, India embarked on a bold new path of economic transformation. PV and Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in ushering in the era of liberalisation,” he added, while describing PV as a ‘remarkable individual’.

Participating in the Congress’ function through video link, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh termed PV as the ‘father of economic reforms’.

PV had a great concern towards the poor, he said. Economic liberalisation and economic reforms were the major contributions of PV to the nation, Manmohan Singh added.

He said PV took tough decisions when the country was facing shortage of forex reserves. His contribution to other sectors could not be underestimated.

PV had deputed Opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee as leader of the Indian delegation to the special session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) in Geneva, where India successfully thwarted Pakistan’s resolution to censure India on its record of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said PV provided much needed stability to the country. “PV had always encouraged the youngsters in national politics. He handled may tricky issues, including problem of Tamilians in Sri Lanka.

PV was one of the great Prime Ministers of the country,” Pranab said. Former finance minister P Chidambaram recalled people asking PV why he had deviated from the Nehruvian economic model.

“PV used to explain that he did not move this way or that way but the circumstances and contests changed around him,” he said, adding PV was a great son of Telangana. He recalled that PV’s new industrial policy too was introduced on July 24.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and PCC in-charge RC Khuntia too participated in the programme through video link.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former minister J Geetha Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others organised birth centenary celebrations of PV, who was described by the TPCC now as a true leader for the ages.

Son and daughter with TRS, brother with Congress

The ruling TRS in the State owned PV Narasimha Rao and launched year-long celebrations to mark his birth centenary on behalf of the state government.

While PV’s son Prabhakar Rao and daughter Vani Devi attended the state government’s function on June 28, his brother Manohar Rao attended the Congress function on Friday.

While PV’s son and daughter are now with the TRS, his brother is with the Congress.