Telangana man gets electricity bill of Rs 6 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A resident of Amberpet got the shock of his life after he received an electricity bill of Rs 6.67 lakh that was generated for the last four months.

Startled to see the bill, Veerababu lodged a complaint with the Electricity Department and asked them to auction off his house to recover the bill amount.

The department found that there was a technical error in the bill, which was later rectified on the same day. The original bill was only Rs 8,716.

When contacted, officials from TSSPDCL said that there had been a manual error in the bill, which was acknowledged and immediately rectified.