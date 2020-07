By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Traders who used to sell pooja-related equipment submitted a representation to the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple Executive Officer on Wednesday, requesting that their tenders be cancelled and bid amount returned.

They said that they had faced a hit in business after the lockdown as only few devotees were visiting the temple. The traders also requested for the tender contract to be extended by two years if the money could not be returned.